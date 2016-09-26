Canyon ISD drug free program now online

Ayse Allison, a Canyon student, said this program helps her think about her actions and gives her a new perspective on being liable / Source: KFDA

For the first time Canyon High is making its Drug Free Youth in Texas (DFyIt) program accessible online.

By having DFyIt online, officials hope more students and parents will join.

"With online signatures and things like that we feel like moving the program towards having the registration online is good," liaison officer Cody Jones said. "Now that the program is online parents won't have to look through all of the paperwork and can easily sign the students up online."

Jones said this program focuses on helping prevent teens from abusing drugs as well as getting them help. The way it works is students and parents sign up voluntarily.

Once a student enrolls, their name gets on a list for random drug screening.

If a student tests positive for drugs, program officials will get the student help without involving the school or police.

Students caught with drugs on the school's campus will end up in the district's Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP).

"We will provide students with an online drug free world education and they have an option to enroll in a teen intervention with me," CISD Drug & Alcohol Intervention Carissa Wingate said. "They will also attend coping skills either two or three times a week our in DAEP and once they return to campus."

Ayse Allison, a Canyon student, said this program helps her think about her actions and gives her a new perspective on being liable.

"I know of a few students who have gotten caught and the program really helps them be liable to what they are doing," Allison said. "It really brings them back to home and I know some students now have actually come clean with the program, so I believe it is very effective."

