New gardening program becomes outreach for refugee and low-income families

Margaret Wills Elementary has partnered with the High Plains Food Bank to bring a children's garden to the campus, and they plan to use it for more than just educational purposes.

After school children will take classes to learn about growing and tending to their own foods.

The idea behind this garden is not to only educate the children, but to use it as a way to help low-income families neighboring the school.

"Anything produced here, we are hoping it will be taken right off campus by families," said Justin Young, HPFB Nutrition Education Director. "We want the families to utilize the garden and we are gauging the interest to see if we should expand to a larger project. To a true community garden for the families and just be able to give them an opportunity to grow the foods that they want to eat."

Currently, Margaret Wills has families that represent at least 14 different countries.

As the school year progresses they hope that the families will take advantage of growing food with their children, even though there is a language barrier.

"The best translation is the kid," said Young. "We are reaching out to the parents through the kids."

The High Plains Food Bank has about 15 other gardens within Amarillo to aid those who are in need of fresher produce.

The High Plains Food Bank provides water, soil, seeds and plants for each of these gardens.

"We also provide education if necessarily," said Young. "Depending on what kind of community we are serving, we will teach about nutrition and gardening and then take it even further give cooking and preserving classes to help the those using the gardens."

Once spring arrives there are plans to expand the Margaret Wills community garden and add vegetables and fruits from the countries these families have immigrated from.

Those interested in these gardening programs can visit the High Plains Food Bank's website for more information.

