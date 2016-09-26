Election offices prepare for final days of voter registration

Potter and Randall County election officials are warning residents that the deadline for voter registration is rapidly approaching.

The cutoff date to register to vote in this upcoming election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Local election offices are preparing for the higher number of voters the presidential election draws to voting booths.

"If you move counties you must re-register, it is not just a simple address change," said Melynn Huntley, the Potter County Elections Administrator. "We are trying to tell everyone to check, especially if you think you might have changed counties, otherwise you will get to election day and be out of luck."

In order to register, a person must have a valid Texas driver's license number or the last 4 digits of their social security number.

Anyone over the age of 65 or with disabilities can vote through the mailing in a form to their local elections office.

On Sept. 23, the Republican Party sent out these forms to registered voters and more than 120 were submitted the following Monday.

People only have to register once to be able to vote in city, state, and presidential elections.

Residents of Potter County can register on the 3rd floor of the Santa Fe Building at 900 S Polk St., in Amarillo.

For Randall County, people can go to 1604 5th Ave., in Canyon.

