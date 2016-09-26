Potter County Law Enforcement Complex Update

The Potter County Commissioners Court is discussing plans to move forward on the new Potter County Law Enforcement Complex. The ground has already been cleared right across the street from the detention center, but the bidding war has yet to begin.

Last year Potter County Commissioners voted 4-1 to build the $21.5 million building that will replace the aging sheriff's office downtown. The new office will house multiple agencies including the sheriff's office, dispatch, records management, and evidence storage.

"Right now, the facility they are in is just too small,"says Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. "They can only train about 25 people at a time and they have 219 on staff."

Potter County Commissioners are hearing presentations to authorize the start of a bidding process for the new Potter County Law Enforcement Complex.

Tanner is hoping that if the commissioners approve the committee to start the bidding process, the bids should be back onto the agenda by the end of October. If all stays on schedule, the project is expected to be complete by January 2018 with ground breaking scheduled for this November.

"The new building will house all of the agencies and will be state-of-the-art," Tanner said. "There will be a tornado shelter for the dispatchers, new classrooms and room for vehicle maintenance which we lack in the building downtown."

If you would like more information about the project the next Potter County Commissioners meeting will be Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Potter County Courthouse at 500 S. Fillmore in Amarillo.

