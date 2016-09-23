Auto shop holding fundraiser for Coach Erickson's family

The A&G Auto Repair Shop in Dumas will be holding an oil change fundraiser for late Coach Ryne Erickson's family on Sept. 24.

Ryne was a Dumas High School history teacher and cross country coach, who was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Sept. 11.

Last weekend, Erickson's family held his funeral, now A&G is partnering with two other local mechanic shops to help the family.

Erickson's death has the community mourning and it has impacted children from Dumas High School.

"When my youth found out at the Primera Iglesia Bautista Church they were just crying and tearing up," said Orlando Camacho, A&G Auto Repair Owner. "This incident has had a great effect on the whole community."

For $20.16, the shop will give conventional or synthetic oil changes.

"We are closing down tomorrow just to focus on this event," said Camacho. "We are hoping a lot of people will come by to show respect for the Erickson Family and let them know that they are loved and we are thinking about them."

Those attending, do not have to make an appointment ahead of time but are encouraged to arrive early at 9 a.m. The event will continue until 3 p.m.

AutoZone and STP oil helped donate supplies which ensures that 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to the Erickson family.

"When you come in and if there is a line, just get in line and we will have people check you in," says Camacho. "We will collect information about your car just to expedite everything and make it flow as best as we can."

If you are still looking to donate further or if you cannot make it to the event, you can still leave donations with A&G Auto Repair at 1324 South Dumas Ave.

