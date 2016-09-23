Gee Family Farm prepares to open

"It takes a lot to farm and we want everybody when they come in to our farm to have gained at least one piece of knowledge in the farming community," Michele Gee said / Source: KFDA

At the Gee farm you can find detailed labels of the type of pumpkins in the patch / Source: KFDA

The Gee Family Farm formerly known as the Amazingly Fun Farm is ready to educate its visitors / Source: KFDA

The Gee Family Farm formerly known as the Amazingly Fun Farm is ready to educate its visitors.

"We are just really excited about teaching the community about farming and the Texas Panhandle," co-owner Michele Gee said. "It takes a lot to farm and we want everybody when they come in to our farm to have gained at least one piece of knowledge in the farming community."

Owners of the farm say this Panhandle attraction is for young children and families.

One of the biggest changes made was taking out the yearly zombie hunt. Instead there will be more family activities such as a "Flash Light Night" hosted every Friday, where patrons can explore a maze in the dark.

A no scaring policy is also in place in order to keep the farm environment child friendly. Those who do not respect the policy will be asked to leave.

The Gees say their main priority is to provide a family friendly atmosphere and to give their visitors an insight into their farming life.

"We have all of our harvesting equipment here so the kids could get up on our cotton striper and learn what it takes to be able to make the shirt on their backs," Gee said.

Educational activities include shelling corn, grinding wheat and learning how to harvest sweet corn and cotton.

"We cater a little more towards the smaller children with themed trails like our fairy tale trail," co-owner Timothy Gee said. "The trail is not really a maze but more like a trail for kids to walking through the corn and not get lost."

The Gee family will open their doors on Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.

MORE: Click here for a directions and pricing information for The Gee Family Farm.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.