Potter County officials and FBI investigating armed robbery

Potter County officials are investigating an armed robbery at the Education Credit Union in Bushland.

On Sept. 23, 2016 around 2:30 p.m., Potter County Deputies were dispatched to the Bushland branch, located in the 1800 block of S.F.M. 2381 in reference to a panic alarm.

Officers arrived on scene and learned at two suspect entered the bank and one approached a teller and demanded cash.

A black handgun was produced and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction possibly in a maroon or red 2010 Ford F150, 4-door pickup, which has a damage to the tailgate.

They are described as two black men. The first is 5'10'' to 6' tall, 185 lbs., wearing a tan ball cap with white wording on it, blue jeans and tan boots.

The second suspect is 6' to 6'3'', 140 to 160 lbs., wearing a yellow florescent traffic vest, a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black beanie. Deputies say they drove away in a red/maroon 2010 F-150 extended cab with a dent in the tail gate.

The FBI has stepped in to help with the investigation.

This situation also caused all 3 Bushland Independent School District campuses to be on lock-in, meaning no one entered the buildings and no one left the buildings.

The schools are now released and buses will run on time.

No injures have been reported.

