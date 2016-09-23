Xcel to sell discounted LED bulbs

Xcel and Walmart are partnering to sell discounted LED bulbs.

These bulbs use less energy and in the long term save both the consumer and power companies money.

“We’re excited to offer bulbs at a discounted rate to encourage customers to make the switch to higher efficiency lighting to begin saving energy and money,” said Kim Sherman, Xcel Energy Senior Product Portfolio Manager. “Each LED bulb will save about $5 per year when compared to an incandescent bulb. That equates to big savings when you consider how many bulbs you have in the home.”

Walmarts listed below are offering $2 off regular LED bulbs and $4 off LED flood lights.

3700 E. Interstate 40, Amarillo

5730 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo

4215 Canyon Dr., Amarillo

4610 S. Coulter Street, Amarillo

1501 Roosevelt St., Borger

1701 North 23rd St., Canyon

2003 S. Dumas Ave., Dumas

300 West 15th St., Hereford

407 E. State Rd. 114, Levelland

2801 N. Charles St., Pampa

1501 N. Interstate 27, Plainview

For a full list of discounted model and participating locations visit Xcel's website.

