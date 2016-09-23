Rick Husband Airport director resigns - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Rick Husband Airport director resigns

Sara Freese has resigned her position as director of the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, for personal reasons.

City officials wish her well going forward and appreciate her contributions to our organization.

Deputy AP Director Tyler Hurst will serve as acting director until a new director is hired.

