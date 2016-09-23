Amarillo firefighters test new equipment on mock plane crash

The Amarillo Fire Department has finished its final day of live fire exercises.

This month, crews were put through a variety of exercises including high rise rescues, vehicle fires and plane crashes.

On Friday the fire department simulated a plan crash.

"When the drill starts crews try to create an escape path,"said Larry Davis, Captain of the Amarillo Fire Department. "If we have any survivors, we need to get them off the plane before they extinguish the fire."

The department is required to run these exercises once per year; however, the AFD does them twice.

Officials feel these drills are the best way to prepare for real life situations.

"Thankfully planes do not crash very often," said Davis. "However, this means we're not very familiar with dealing with these types of emergencies. It is very important to do this training to keep up."

The fire department also debuted a new ARFF truck. It can shoot approximately 750 gallons of water a minute and is equipped with a tank full of foam similar to a fire extinguisher.

They are reserved for use at the airport in case of an emergency.

Now that that live fire drills are finished, firefighters will move onto EMT training.

