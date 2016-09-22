Public outraged over "tortilla throwing" during AHS pep rally

Tortillas have caused a lot of talk among two schools in Amarillo after an incident at a pep rally.

Amarillo High School had a "fiesta" themed pep rally this year...and while most did not find that insensitive, some of the actions that took place in relation to the rally, had many questioning whether it was done in good fun, or bad taste.

Amarillo High School has themed pep assemblies...and this week, they chose the theme of "Mexican Fiesta" complete with a tortilla eating contest and what many people are claiming was throwing tortillas.

The issue?

Some say this is a stab at the fact AHS was playing Caprock, a predominately Hispanic high school.



"I understand, I understand the innuendos, even though my daughter might not have, and some kids might not have, you know," says Alfonso Ortiz, whose daughter attends Caprock. "The idea that got perverted is just that, a perversion."

But AHS students are coming to their own defense, telling us the assembly theme was planned months ago, and they had no idea they would be playing Caprock.

What changed the story, however was this tweet, of the student section asking students to bring tortillas to throw on the field.

"That was childish, that was really immature, but the pep rally wasn't meant to offend Caprock, but with that tweet, it kind of made it seem like that," says AHS Junior Nick Rocha. "That tweet just...it's not good to represent Amarillo high like that."

But Caprock's student section fired back on twitter with this tweet...asking their section to bring crackers to throw on the field.

AISD issued a statement saying, "We are disappointed to learn of the context of Amarillo High's pep rally....We hope this situation opened up an opportunity for discussion about the importance of being respectful of others."

"I don't really think anyone had that serious intent to offend the people from the other school or people from our school," says AHS Student Lillie Sennett. "So it was just...I think it was a really big miscommunication and misinterpretation of what our intention was with that."

"In this time of age, America needs to get together, and come together and be above the mess," says Ortiz.

AHS student section has retweeted an apology to anyone who they may have offended.

"We are sorry for any misinterpretations of our pep rally theme today. It was intended to celebrate and recognize Hispanic culture and heritage but instead was took as racist and demeaning," the picture tweet read.

Amarillo Independent School District has issued a statement saying, "We are disappointed to learn of the context of Amarillo High’s pep rally. Before the game tonight, Amarillo High students met with Caprock's principal to apologize. We hope this situation opened up an opportunity for discussion about the importance of being respectful of others.”

