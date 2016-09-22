Local nursing students experience unique learning opportunity

60 students from each school worked together to try to overcome hardships of different lifestyles like limited income or homelessness (Source: KFDA)

Northwest Texas Hospital provided local nursing students with a unique learning experience.

Nursing students from Texas Tech, WT and Amarillo College attended a workshop where they experienced poverty on a realistic level.

25 Northwest volunteers helped prepare the Poverty Simulation Program where 60 students from each school worked together to try to overcome hardships of different lifestyles like limited income, homelessness and addiction.

"This is a Missouri Community Action Poverty Simulation that's carried throughout the United States and they wanted to bring it to Amarillo," said Adonna Ballard, Northwest Texas Director of Education.

Northwest Texas is the first hospital within Amarillo to bring this program to the area, which provides students with real life scenario training while working along side current healthcare professionals.

It gives students the opportunity to ask questions and share feelings after a workshop exercise.

"We want our nurses and students to think outside the box and be a resource," said Deborah Casida, Texas Tech Assistant Professor & Site Coordinator. "We don't want people to come back to the hospital, we want them to stay healthy."

Healthcare professors believe nurses will do outreach projects where they will be exposed to poverty and a program like the Poverty Simulation will better prepare students who have never experience situations like those before.

"We want to reach out to the refugees and the other communities to make a huge difference and let them know resources are here," said Casida. "We want to help families, children going home hungry on the weekends or those who don't have a meal. We want to help and we can grow our community for the better."

