Northwest Healthcare Clinic coming to Canyon

A new Northwest Healthcare Clinic is set to open in Canyon next month.

Southwest Randall County has seen an 8 percent population increase which encouraged the Northwest Texas Healthcare System to open a new clinic in Canyon.

The 5,200 square foot clinic is located off the intersection of Russell Long Boulevard and North 23rd Street.

It will function like a family clinic by provide at least five physicians who will specialize in different medical practices.

"We wanted a convenient location for the residents in Canyon," said April Lewis, Senior Practice Administrator. "So, right at the corner of Highway 87 and Russell Long Boulevard next to United Supermarket, is where we will now also serve residents in that location."

It holds 12 exam rooms and will be able to provide services for everyone of all ages for check-ups or minor emergencies.

"We will be offering immunizations, our practitioners will be able to offer minor procedures, basic lab work and basic x-ray's," said Lewis.

Once the clinic opens, it is expected to start off with one practitioner and as patient numbers increase so will the number of doctors.

"Our goal is to eventually grow our clinic to five main medical doctors," said Lewis. "We will also have nurse practitioners available for patients as well as several support staff nursing medical assistants to help with the patient care."

According to Northwest, this clinic will be more convenient for Canyon residents and others in neighboring towns, as they will no longer have to travel to Amarillo for emergency needs.

Currently the clinic has accepted 30 new patients and is now scheduling appointments for the first week of October.

Once the clinics is fully functioning, it will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and will also see walk-in patients.

For more details, you can visit the Northwest Texas Healthcare System website.

