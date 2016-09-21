Hereford wifi buses enhance school work

"On a regular route they are loud, more talkative and getting in trouble, where in these new buses they are quite and calm," Ruth Evenson said / Source: KFDA

Hereford ISD says many students are benefiting from the their new wifi equipped activity buses.

"On a regular route they are loud, more talkative and getting in trouble, where in these new buses they are quite and calm," Director of Transportation Ruth Evenson said.

The two new buses work with cell towers and work as a hot spot to provide the students with unlimited data and full access to the internet.

Hereford provides students with laptops to do their homework, and each bus has security cameras to make sure students are actually doing their homework.

Coaches also monitor the students and even have strict rules of not using cell phones during the ride.

The school also has filters to avoid social media usage and wondering eyes.

"We've recently bought a new filtering package and we use eye balls which we call agents," Technology Director Joe Mendez said. "We install agents in all of the student laptops so when they come in to the buses or any where else they are automatically routed through our filters."

Mendez said the introduction of the buses was a testing experiment to see how the coaches and students would respond and so far the mobile study halls are a success.

Coaches agree that the new technology has made a big difference in the students and has even changed the bus environment.

"It lets them relieve some of the school pressure before the game as well as after," Head Volleyball Coach Catherine Foerster said. "After the game they get to go home and get in bed instead of doing a couple of hours of homework. Last night we got home around 10:00 p.m. if they still had two hours of homework they would be going to be at midnight."

"20 out of our 30 matches will be on the road this year so rather than them getting home late they can get all of their homework done on the bus," Head Tennis Coach Cody Crouch said. "It is also helpful for coaches because it is a silent bus going home because they are all doing homework."

Coach Crouch said teams traveling to rural areas where there is no cell phone reception have seen no problems using the new technology.

The feedback from the wifi buses has been very positive from coaches, teachers, students and parents.

With multiple traveling teams and only two equipped buses school officials say there is a need for more buses and in the future will continue to add more.

