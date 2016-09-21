Panhandle ISD added to list of Texas schools displaying protection sign

Panhandle ISD is the latest district in the Panhandle to add the signs saying, "Attention, please be aware that the staff at Panhandle ISD are armed and will do whatever is necessary to protect our students."

The warning signs are said to try and bring a safer environment to communities, especially the smaller ones.

You may recall in July, Claude ISD chose to display the sign as well after the school board decided to allow concealed carry on campus.

The signs continue to pop up around districts throughout Texas.

