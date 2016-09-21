French Toast Breakfast benefits foster care

The Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association (GAFPA) will host a fundraising French Toast Breakfast.

Proceeds will benefit foster children in the Amarillo area to provide community outings for the children and training to help foster parents enhance the lives of children in their care.

There will be all you can eat french toast, sausage, bacon, coffee, juice and milk. Tickets are $5 and are being sold in advance and at the door.

The breakfast is being held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Central Church of Christ at 1401 South Monroe St.

At the end of the breakfast GAFPA will be giving away a grand prize of 54" flat screen.

There will also be two more drawings for $250 and $100. Raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased on the day of the event or in advance.

The Association is also in need of volunteers to help cook, serve, set up and clean up the event. If you would like to volunteer or purchase advanced tickets you can contact Rick at 901-338-4637.



For more information you can contact GAFPA via email on Facebook or their website.

