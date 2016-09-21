Suspect leads Amarillo police on overnight chase

A high speed chase has ended for one suspect in a stolen pickup and Amarillo police continue to search for the man at this hour.

Officers say the chase started north of Amarillo around 2 o'clock Wednesday morning. They were in pursuit of the Silver Dodge truck following it into the downtown area.

What we know so far is police were able to throw spikes down across the road to slow the suspect down.

He continued on but officers were able to catch up with him shortly after, finding the stolen vehicle but no suspect.

Currently APD has no description for the man but if you happen to have information about the incident or know the person police are looking for call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

