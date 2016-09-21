Plemons-Oliver Eakle getting ready for historic home tour

The Plemons-Eakle Neighborhood Association is gearing up for this year's historic home tour, which will be taking place this coming Sunday, Sept. 25.

In 2014, almost 1,000 people toured the Plemons-Eakle Neighborhood and this year they are hoping even more people from around the Panhandle will come and tour the beautiful homes like the Barfield House.

This year there are 5 homes along with one of Amarillo's oldest churches on the tour. Guests will be transported from one house to the other by an historic trolley.

The homes on the tour include the Barfield house at 1620 South Tyler Street as well as:

1620 S. Polk

1700 S Polk

2200 S Polk

2104 S Polk

Central Church of Christ, 1401 S. Monroe

There will be two runs taking place this weekend as well which is what the Neighborhood Association says makes the neighborhood even more special.

The neighborhood streets will be filled with pink balloons Saturday for the Susan G. Koman Race for the Cure. The Race is Saturday, Sept. 24 and the race site in Downtown Amarillo opens at 6:30 a.m. The association boasts that there will be two live bands along the course.

Sunday, the Toys for Tots Poker Run will make its way through the neighborhood just before the tours.

The tour is taking place this coming Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets to the home tour can be purchased at any Panhandle Ticket outlet or online at panhandletickets.com for $17. Tickets will also be available the day of the event for $20. Parking will be available at the Central Church of Christ at 1401 S. Monroe St.



For more information visit plemonseakle.org









Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.