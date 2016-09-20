Nonprofit working to help locals despite funding shortfall

Despite suffering from a shortfall of funds, the Texas Ramp Project is still working to help build access ramps for those who need them.

This nonprofit organization builds ramps to homes for those who cannot easily access them with a wheelchair, walker or cane.

But the Texas Ramp Project is experiencing a $10,000 shortfall as they continue to build ramps for those in need.

"Right now we are in a shortfall, we've gotten a lot of groups who have volunteered to help build," said Greg Hinders, Texas Ramp Project Regional Coordinator. "We have built a lot of ramps and we have used a lot of money this year. So, we really could use a little bit more."

Yearly, the organization spends about $60,000 to help the community. Within the last nine months, volunteers have built about 50 ramps within the city of Amarillo alone. Each structure cost about $500 and averaged about 27 feet long.

"It's just volunteers that are working hard," said Hinders. "We have groups of volunteers that will go out and talk with the recipient's and look at what needs to be done."

Though seeing this shortfall, the Texas Ramp Project is continuing to provide access ramps to those who qualify.

Anthony Martinez is an Amarillo resident who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and is wheelchair bound due to the disease attacking his nervous system.

After visiting a local hospital this month, his physicians referred him to this organization.

"That same day they came over and put a metal ramp up so I could go up into the house right away," said Martinez. "Before I knew it, within two weeks they built us a full ramp because I use to have to crawl on the steps into get into the house."

Before learning about the Texas Ramp Project, Martinez and his family were considering moving to a handicapped housing facility.

"Now, I can take my electric chair inside and to be honest they did a really good job on the ramp and building it," said Martinez. "I'm really thankful that they did it."

If the organization can raise another $10,000 they will be able to buy materials and build about 10 more ramps for those in need before the year is over.

