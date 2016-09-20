Art for Everyone initiative at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum

We can all enjoy learning about our history at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, however some visitors may not be able to enjoy the art to its full potential and the museum is working to change that.

Art for Everyone is a new initiative to allow the blind and sight impaired to have access to the paintings in the museum. The museum is working with a company called 3D PhotoWorks. The company can turn any painting or photograph into 3D. Audio sensors are then added to describe the painting as a person runs their hands over the work of art.

This technology provides the blind and sight impaired with access to photographs and art. Using their fingertips, the blind experience prints through tactile feedback. Tactile feedback is the use of vibration patterns that share information with the operator. This feedback creates a mental picture, allowing the blind and sight impaired to truly experience art in a new and exciting way.

The museum is asking for your help to bring this technology to the PPHM. They are asking for donations to make this experience a reality for the blind or sight impaired that come to the museum.

The first painting will cost the museum around $25,000. The first painting they will unveil in this initiative is Georgia O’Keeffe’s Red Landscape. It is one of the iconic paintings in their collection, with Palo Duro Canyon as its inspiration. The museum believes it is a great piece to start this initiative.

This painting is just the beginning. Red Landscape is the first of several paintings the museum wishes to add to this important initiative.

To make a donation visit Art for Everyone at Indiegogo.

