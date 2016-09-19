More hands-on training coming to Amarillo for medical students

Construction is now underway for a new simulation center to train medical students in Amarillo.

Health Care representatives and medical students attended a groundbreaking Sept. 19, to kick off the construction of a 20,000 square foot Clinical Simulation Center.

This center will provide students from Texas Tech, Amarillo College and West Texas A&M with simulation mannequin training before they work with real patients.

"This has actually been in the works for the past six years and this is truly a joint effort between the Amarillo community, various groups within the community and also Amarillo College, West Texas A&M, and Texas Tech Health Sciences Center," said Dr. Tedd Mitchell, TTUHSC President. "So, this is finally coming to fruition through the groundbreaking today."

This $9.75 million center is to be built near Amarillo's Texas Tech School of Pharmacy and is a joint project between the three schools where each will work together to maintain the facility and also bring in simulators that are close to $80,000 each, to give students hands-on medical practice.

"So, these simulators will blink their eyes and we can talk through the mannequins so we can interact with the students," said John Smoot, SimCentral Senior Director. "They also make organ sounds, they have heart beats and their chest rise and fall so students can work is a realistic environment."

Currently students are practicing with simulators in Texas Tech's Wallace Building, where there are 6 simulation rooms but no clinical rooms.

Now, with the new center it is expected to provide more space for training, with 8 simulation rooms, 12 clinical exam rooms and a surgery suite that students can work with the mannequins before they head into the work force.

By Fall of 2017 close to 400 students are expected to be enrolled to practice in the facility.

