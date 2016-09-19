Inpatient rehab center coming to Amarillo

We have assessments, we have follow ups, we have all the tools you need to help someone be successful, expect that 30 day residential program that has been missing in our community," Clay Stribling said / Source: KFDA

With a generous donation of $375,000 from the Amarillo Area Foundation and the Don & Sybil Harrington Foundation, Amarillo's Recovery from Alcohol & Drugs is one step closer to opening a 30 day rehab center.

With the closest inpatient center located in Lubbock, officials agree this new facility will have a great impact on the community and help thousands who struggle daily with their addiction.

"We think it will have a tremendous impact because right now there are people who have to go out of town to seek treatment," A-RAD President Perry Gilmore said. "Patients who leave are separated from there family and that is an expense for them verses having this facility here."

Officials agree that having a rehab center in Amarillo will accommodate those who cannot afford to travel for recovery.

The coed center is designed to be affordable. Patients will be able to either self pay or use insurance to pay for the treatment.

"We have assessments, we have follow ups, we have all the tools you need to help someone be successful, expect that 30 day residential program that has been missing in our community," AAF President & CEO Clay Stribling said. "The challenge is the people who really need it the most can't afford to go somewhere else."

Outpatient treatment is available here in Amarillo but Gilmore said using that form of treatment depends on patient supervision and having no alcohol or drugs at home. A type of secure environment many people don't have.

"Even though they are outpatient treatment when they get out of class they may stop and get a drink or use drugs, so they are really not getting the full benefit," Gilmore said. "The 30 day residential really gives them the safe living environment the structure that a lot of people need to take advantage of the treatment."

Gilmore said he's been trying to get a residential rehab program in Amarillo for 10 years now and after receiving the generous donation the project is only 20 percent away from its fundraising goal.

Those who would like to help A-RAD meet its fundraising goal can send donations to Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol & Drugs at 1703 South Avondale.

The center is expected to open summer 2017.

