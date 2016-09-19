Police search for suspect in Amarillo hit and run

Amarillo police are continuing their search for the suspect wanted in an Amarillo hit and run that sent one woman to the hospital.
The accident happened Saturday night at the intersection of San Jacinto Avenue and Georgia.
Reports show a newer model black Ford Mustang driven by an hispanic man with a long braid, ran over a 54 year old woman riding a bicycle. Police also believe the vehicle has gold trim.
If you have information or know someone that does, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be made anonymously online at amapolice.org
