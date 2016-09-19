Cocaine discovered in major accident that sent one person to the hospital

An Amarillo man is behind bars after a major accident that sent one woman to the hospital over the weekend.
Police say 30 year old Fidencio Ramirez, ran a red light Saturday just after 2 a.m. and struck the driver's side of a Nissan Altima. A 24 year old woman was driving the car that was hit. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police reports say Ramirez showed signs of intoxication and three small baggies of cocaine were found in the driver's side area of his truck.
Ramirez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Intoxication Assault. He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
