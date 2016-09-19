Tri-State Fair has large economic impact on Amarillo

The annual Tri-State fair has a large economic impact on the Texas Panhandle bringing thousands of visitors to the fairgrounds for a day filled with fun.

The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is the largest annual event each year in the Texas Panhandle averaging more than 130,000 people walking through the gates. In recent years, fair visitors have represented 36 states,several foreign countries and all 36 panhandle counties.

"We even had a family from England purchase their Rodeo tickets yesterday," says Board President Tom Shanel. "There are people showing from several states and visitors from all over."

The Tri-State fair & Rodeo is estimated to create a $5 million economic impact for the city of Amarillo during the nine days of the event. Not only does gate admission have a large impact on the city, the fair also offers many ways for the fair visitors to give back to local organizations.

This Friday, September 23 is Eveline Rivers Coat Night. From 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. fair visitors can bring in a new or gently used coat to the gate and get a ride wristband for just $25 with the purchase of regular gate admission.

During the fair, not only can you ride on many of the carnival rides or walk down the midway, you can also see many shows inside the buildings. During the day you can enjoy an exotic petting zoo, and you can learn about the farming industry through the Thank a Farmer AG Magician, Southwest Dairy Farmers Milking Demonstrations and The Texas Farm Bureau-Educational Exhibits.

Gate Admission to the fair is $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors 55+. The fair runs for the rest of the week each day from 8:00 a.m. until Midnight.

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo

There are many attractions at the fair this year including the PRCA Rodeo. The Rodeo takes place Wednesday, September 21st through Saturday, September 24th in the Amarillo National Center located on the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Rodeo events include:

Wednesday, Sept. 21

9:00 a.m. - Slack-Barrel Racing (WPRA)

Thursday, Sept. 22

8:00 a.m. - Slack-Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling & Team Roping

7:00 p.m. - 2016 PRCA Rodeo Ticket

Friday, Sept. 23

7:00 p.m. - 2016 PRCA Rodeo Ticket

Saturday, Sept. 24

7:00 p.m. - 2016 PRCA Rodeo Ticket

----------------------------------

The concerts throughout the fair on the Bud Light Stage include:

Saturday, Sept. 17

9:30 p.m. - Micky and The Motorcars

Tuesday, Sept. 20

9:15 p.m. - Jennifer Nickerson

Thursday, Sept. 22

9:30 p.m. - Bri Bagwell

Friday, Sept. 23

9:30 p.m. - Chris Knight

Saturday, Sept. 24

9:30 p.m. - Cooder Graw

-----------------------------------------

Fair Admission

13 years and up = $10

6-12 years = $5

5 and under = No Charge

Sr. Citizen's (55+) = $5

Parking = Free at Gate 1, $5 at Gate 4

Fair Hours

Opening Day - Friday, Sept. 16, 4 PM-Midnight

Saturdays & Sunday - 8 AM-Midnight

Monday (9/19) - Friday (9/23) - 8 AM-Midnight

Monday (9/19) - Friday (9/23) - Free admission until 1 PM-Join us for lunch!

Carnival Hours

Weekdays - 4 PM-Midnight

Weekends - 1 PM-Midnight

Ride Wristbands are $30 daily.

Mega Pass Information

On Sale at the Tri-State Fair Office and Toot'n Totum Stores

$65 - September 1 - September 15

$70 - September 16-24

The Midway and Food Court are cashless - You may purchase tokens at any token booth with cash (some token machines take credit cards) each token equals $1.00.

