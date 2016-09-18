Mother teams up with marijuana advocacy group to help daughter

Jilli Harmon, 11, was seizing. She was being comforted by her mother as she went through a dramatic episode. Becca Harmon said this is one of many things her daughter suffers through day by day.

Harmon said that her child was in constant pain and the medications prescribed to her was doing more harm than good.

Harmon recalled seeing a documentary about medical marijuana and how it helped people who suffered from seizures, a remedy growing nationwide to treat those who suffer from epilepsy. Texas lawmakers approved the use of low-dosage cannabis oil a year ago but full implementation of the law could take another year.

Harmon and her family went to Colorado to see how her daughter would react such ointment, a decision Becca referred to as a "big stretch."

"We used cannabis ointment on her hips and it was one of the only things we've ever found that would ease that pain for her," Harmon said. "It was amazing."

Research presented by the Epilepsy Foundation said such oils helped show a decrease in seizures, but long-term studies on the treatment remain inconclusive.

Since then, Harmon decided to team up with the Texas for Responsible Marijuana Policy.

The group hosts events around the state to educate supporters of marijuana policy reform. On Saturday they met at the Amarillo Library to offer people the tools needed to make effective arguments and dispel common myths.

The group of activists and community leaders who are dedicated to helping others realize the positives that effective and evidence-based marijuana policies can bring to Texas.

