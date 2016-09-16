APD increasing transparency to recruit new officers

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) is working to recruit more officers by increasing their presence in our community and around the state.

The department looked at its recruitment approaches, compared them to other agencies, and realized transparency and further outreach would help them bring in more potential officers.

That's why this week recruiters have been in popular spots around town to talk with people who may be interested in joining the police force.

The APD is trying to recruit new officers by going out into the community, instead of waiting for applicants to come to them.

Officers hope their presence in casual places like coffee shops will attract a younger group of potential applicants in an environment less stressful than the police department or a job fair.

"A lot of times people only see us driving down the road, or if they have to come to the police department," said Cpl. Justin Graham. "We want to get out to these places and interact with the community not only to help recruit, but just to interact with citizens of Amarillo and talk with them and listen and hear their concerns, and if they're interested in policing be able to talk to them about that."

They're also starting to step out of Amarillo to recruit people nationwide.

Recruiters are traveling to Fort Hood, Houston and Albuquerque over the next couple weeks to talk with applicants from colleges and military bases who may be interested in moving to and working in Amarillo.

"The way that policing in America is, it's not as easy to find applicants for policing as it used to be, so our applicant pool has narrowed a little bit," said Graham. "That's why we're reaching out to find more applicants and just make a difference."

He said they're looking for service-driven applicants who want to help better Amarillo.

"[Working with] the Amarillo Police Department is a great career," said Graham. "It gives somebody the opportunity to serve their community. It's an opportunity to be out in the community at all times. Your day-to-day stuff is not ever the same. You go in not knowing what to expect that day, and it makes it exciting."

If you're interested in becoming an officer with the Amarillo Police Department, the deadline to apply for the next police academy is October 28th by 5 p.m.

Online applications are available here .

For more information, you can contact any of the following personnel:

Sgt. Mike Martinez, 378-4006, mike.martinez@amarillo.gov

Cpl. Casey Ogden, 378-9456, casey.ogden@amarillo.gov

Cpl. Justin Graham, 378-4077, justin.graham@amarillo.gov

Ofc. David Young, 378-6181, david.young@amarillo.gov

