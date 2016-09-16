Police chase ends in fatal crash in Childress

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Ruben Daniel Marez, 26, of Amarillo.

He reportedly struck and killed Bobby Lee Sherwood, 67, of Childress Friday evening.

Police said he was driving a stolen 2015 Grand Cherokee and led officers on a pursuit after refusing to pull over.

Marez faces charges of Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention.

One person has died after a cross-county police chase ended in a crash.

Texas DPS said a police pursuit began in Memphis this evening and continued across 287 into the Childress city limits.

The vehicle evading arrest collided with two other cars in Childress, resulting in one fatality, according to Childress police.

Childress Police Chief Adrian Garcia reported to NewsChannel 10 that the chase reached speeds of 120-130 miles per hour before the crash.

Police said the suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was caught, arrested and booked into the Childress County Jail.

