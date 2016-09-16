Therapy pool in Amarillo now under construction

The construction site of the therapy pool located behind the Turn Center facility (Source: KFDA)

One local organization is on its final push to raise money for a children's therapy pool.

Once complete, the Turn Center will be the only nonprofit organization within the Texas Panhandle that will be able to provide children with special needs a physical therapy pool.

This nearly $500,000 project is expected to bring Amarillo a pool that is 15 feet long and 9 feet wide.

Though construction has begun, the center is still asking for help to raise the last $50,000 to complete the project.

"This is a pretty good size therapy pool," said Treva McKinney, Director of Physical Therapy & Pool Therapist. "We will have an ongoing resistance current plus little areas in the pool that are special to certain types of therapy and activities."

The center was motivated to proceed with the pool construction after seeing the benefits it can bring to a child's therapy.

For those who do have a hard time moving on ground, the pool will give children the ability to work with buoyancy and experience resistance that will give the opportunity to work muscles in ways that cannot be done on land.

"Children will certainly be able to use the pool with almost any diagnosis," said McKinney. "Kids with sensory needs, autistic children, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, muscular dystrophy... as long as they are cleared by their doctor they can use the pool."

Currently the Turn Center sees about 55 children per day to help with speech and physical therapy.

As a total, it serves about 300 children within the facility and over 1,000 in outreach programs throughout Amarillo schools.

"In general, this facility is unique to the Panhandle because we are the only nonprofit that serves children and we don't turn kids away," said McKinney. "I think that's a big deal in this day in age, where insurance is getting so picky about what they approve and what they don't. So, regardless of the delay of insurance or the lack of their approval, kids can still come and get services."

As long as a physician has referred a child with any physical or speech disability, he or she will be able to use this pool once it's complete.

It is expected to be done in early 2017.

For more information, or if you would like to make a donation, you can do so on the Turn Center's website .

