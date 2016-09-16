iPhone 7 released

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus hit the shelves Friday at retailers across the country.

People in Amarillo starting lining up at 4 a.m. to be the first people to get their hands on the new device.

Matt Dolezal was the first in line and was waiting for both himself and fiance.

"She really wanted the iPhone 7," said Dolezal, "I was fine getting a per-ordered device whenever it came in, but she was going to be super disappointed if she didn't get it today."

The new iPhone features two cameras. One for standard pictures and a telephoto lens for zoomed in pictures and videos.

Other updates include longer battery life, faster processing and the phone is waterproof.

Stores opened hours before their typical schedules to accommodate for the large volume of customers.

Employees said the iPhone launch day is the busiest day of the year.

"We need to come in early, we provide breakfast for our customers and get them water while they wait," said Justin Wilkins, AT&T store manager. "Once we get them inside and with their new phone they're usually very eager to get out and play with it."

Many stores are back ordered on the 7 Plus and jet black versions.

According to experts an order placed on Sept. 16 for the jet black device will arrive in November.

