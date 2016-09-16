23 year old indicted on Intoxicated Manslaughter charge from fatal May accident

Amarillo police say 23 year old Henry Dillon Byers has just been indicted on charges of Intoxicated Manslaughter in Randall County.

Byers was the jeep driver that caused a deadly accident back in May of this year that killed 33 year old Amanda Wilkerson and seriously injured her son.

The wreck happened in the 6600 block of South Coulter where Wilkerson's Ford Taurus was rammed into a tree by a Chevy Cobalt that Byers hit first.

Witnesses say Byers was driving at a high rate of speed and even tried to walk away from the scene after the crash. At that time Byers was interviewed and officers tried to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

Byers was booked into the Randall County jail initially on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury with a vehicle.

Traffic was shutdown on Coulter for several hours while just a short time later, Wilkerson was pronounced dead.

We will continue to update you on this story as details become available.

