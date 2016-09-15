Win money by bragging about your shelter pet

Talking about your adopted pet could be all it takes to get much needed additional funding for the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society.

They could win $100,000, and you could receive a $1,000 Petco gift card, if you just take a few minutes to share how adopting an animal changed your life.

The Petco Foundation's "Holiday Wishes Grant Campaign" rewards animal welfare groups with funding around Christmas ever year, but the time to enter is now.

How has your life changed since you adopted an animal?

Share your story, and it could help Amarillo's animals in need.

"What we need people to do more than anything is submit their adoption stories," said Robin Cupell, Assistant Director for the Humane Society. "Let everyone know how cute their dog is, how sweet their cat is, and if they came from us then we have a chance at winning $100,000 from Petco"

That's a lot of money, but Cupell said the shelter will have no problem spending it.

The money would help pay vet bills, buy pet food and give the shelter pets a better life while they wait to find their forever homes.

"It's just amazing how far that money can go in terms of how many animals we're able to save," said Cupell. "On a daily basis, with dozens [of animals] coming in the doors, we have to work that much harder to get them out, and that money is what is going to help us do that through the holiday season. That would be a huge step in the right direction."

While this money will not be granted until closer to Christmas time, submissions are due no later than October 15th at 11:59 p.m.

If you think you and your pet have a winning story, you can submit your entry online here .

