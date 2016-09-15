Amarillo infant seriously injured in smoke shop shooting

Amarillo police are searching for clues and a suspect after an infant was shot and seriously injured at a local smoke shop overnight.

Officers say the owner of the P.D. Smoke Shop and his family were sleeping in the back of the store when they heard shots fired. A bullet was shot through a window striking a sleeping infant.

The baby was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The person police are looking for is described as a white man wearing a light colored baseball cap, camouflaged jacket and shorts.

They believe the get away vehicle may be a grey two-door car with a sunroof and spoiler. There may possibly be a faded area on the hood of the car and two passenger side wheels that are different.

Officers are currently investigating at 2714 SW 34th Street, if you have information regarding this crime you are asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.