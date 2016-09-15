Road construction causes major delays in Amarillo

An overlay project on Hillside between I-27 and Bell Street may cause some delays for drivers this week as well as several other projects.

Contractors are helping extend the life of roads throughout town as they resurface and repair deteriorated streets.

Bell Street between I-40 and S.W. 11th Avenue is nearing completion with the final step being permanent lane striping.

Construction on Hillside Road between Bell Street and I-27 began earlier this week. Hillside Road will be reduced to a minimum of one lane in each direction. Contractors will begin on the south side of Hillside Road and work is anticipated to be complete within two weeks before moving to the north side. Work is scheduled for completion by October 15, 2016, weather permitting.

Georgia Street between S.W. 34th Avenue and I-40 has been milled and temporarily striped. Various utility outlets including manhole lids and valve box lids are currently being adjusted to match the proposed finished surface height, and paving operations are expected to begin during the week of Sept. 18.

Construction on S.E. 3rd Avenue between Railroad Bridge and S. Grand Street is anticipated to start the week of Sept. 26. Milling operations on the outside lanes will take place and then paving operations will follow the completion of Georgia Street.

The City of Amarillo would like to thank area residents and motorists in advance for their patience and understanding. Residents are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays while driving through these areas.

For more information or questions about the overlay project, please call the City’s Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-6025. For a map demonstrating the project outlay, visit http://tinyurl.com/2016OverlayMap

Courtesy: City of Amarillo