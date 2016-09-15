League of Women Voters hosting voter registration drives

The November 8th presidential election is right around the corner and there are some changes you need to be aware of before heading to the polls.

A recent court decision provided more ways to prove your identity at the polls. The easiest and quickest way to cast your ballot is to bring both your voter registration card and a photo ID. However, you can now use statements like water or electric bills to prove your identity if you have had difficulty obtaining a Photo ID.

This year election administrators are expecting a larger turn out and want to make sure voters are informed of the changes to make the process as smooth as possible. Also remember when heading to the polls you no longer need to vote in your precinct, you can choose any location within Potter or Randall Counties to cast your vote.

"Okay, we have 14 in Randall County and 16 in Potter County and those are voting centers." Says Sylvia Perkins from The League of Women Voters, "Now some are in churches and in Bazula Furniture in Amarillo."

Registering to vote may sound complicated. However, The League of Women Voters in Amarillo is working to make sure if you want to vote in the upcoming election you can.

Some people don't register to vote because they think it is a long and complicated process. But, registering to vote is simpler than you might think. It only takes about 5 minutes to fill out the card and it is already self addressed to your election administrator.

The League of Women Voters is reminding panhandle residents if you are 18 years old and a US citizen you are eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

They also want to remind you that the election is not only presidential there are also many issues on the ballot concerning state and local issues and your vote matters.

"A vote is more powerful than any weapon that you have ever," says Perkins. "Like I said even in high school when we voted on silly little things, that one vote got the beauty queen or whatever. That one vote always makes a difference, so please don't think your vote does not count, yes it does!"

If you are not already registered to vote there are many opportunities register in the next few weeks before the October 11. This coming Monday, September 19th The League of Women Voters will be having their first two registrations. The first will be at Amarillo College from 9:00 a.m. to noon, in the mall around the clock tower near 24th St., the second, will be at the Tri-State Fair for Senior Citizens Day. They will have a voter registration table in the Amarillo National Center from 9:00 a.m. to noon.



If you cannot make these events you can contact your local election administrator for more information or pick up a voter registration card from your local library.

