Palo Duro High celebrates 60th birthday with first ever parade

Palo Duro High School is celebrating its homecoming, and 60th birthday, with its first ever parade.

School administrators decided about a year ago the best way to celebrate both these events was with a parade.

"We just wanted to celebrate our birthday - we just turned 60 years old, the school opened in 1956," said Amy Dorris, principal. "It was our homecoming week so it just seemed like it was the right thing to do to have one big celebration for both events."

The high school invited out all the elementary and middle feeder schools to build floats paint signs and celebrate the Dons Wednesday evening.

It was also a time for new groups - like color guard, JV cheerleading and dance team - to highlight their skills.

"We're so excited that it's our first parade because we're a new dance team and we get to show our school spirit and just celebrate 60 years of Palo Duro," said Lauryn Moore, dance team member.

Hundreds of people throughout the community came together to celebrate, and the excitement was clear when you talked to the kids - not just current high schoolers, but future Dons, too.

"On a scale of one to 10, I'm at a 14," said Charles Ware, trombone player for the Palo Duro Marching Band.

"I'm really pumped for this, this is going to be exciting for all of us," said Faith Martin, Palo Duro Air Force JROTC.

"I just want to represent this team," said an elementary student and future Palo Duro Don.

Wednesday's festivities ended with a pep rally, all leading up to the homecoming game against Bushland on Friday.

Dorris said everyone was so excited that the school definitely plan to hold more parades in the future.