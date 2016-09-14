Local organization providing more assistance for those in need

Square Mile Community Development is a nonprofit organization that has a goal to give those in economically struggling communities within Amarillo a little extra assistance. (Source: KFDA)

This group provides assistance by being a resource for homeless or financially struggling individuals who would otherwise not ask for help.

In other words, members will help individuals target their problem areas, whether it be struggling with poverty or health and help them find the resources to eliminate or lighten the burdens of the problem.

"We really formed just to see long-term lasting change in some of our lower income or more neglected neighborhoods," said Brady Clark, Square Mile Executive Director. "So, instead of working on just fixing individual families or individual problems we really wanted to get to the core of it."

This year old organization came together after it's members discussed the need of providing more resources to neighborhoods that have higher poverty rates in an effort to once again make those neighborhoods thrive.

"We see five key areas that we focus on, that we think will help make striving neighborhoods," said Clark. "So, we focus on education, access to health, economic development, good housing and spiritual care."

To provide assistance to those in need, Square Mile will target the key problem individuals are struggling with and transfer him or her to partnering churches, religious nonprofits, or clinics.

"We have some folks with us that really walk with the families to make sure that they are able to navigate their way through the program providers and our partners and make sure that they don't fall through the cracks," said Clark.

Square Mile is also looking to expand their efforts within the San Jacinto area of Amarillo by providing a locally grown produce grocery store, as the community is lacking one for those who do not have the means to travel for healthy food.

