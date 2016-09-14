Amarillo dealers warn about reselling water damaged cars

Many cars damaged by the floods in Louisiana and Hurricane Hermine will be resold to the public.

Experts say there are approximately 271,000 water damaged cars currently on the road or on car lots.

"The biggest concern for people in Texas is the majority of these damaged vehicles are now in Texas," said Christopher Basso, the Public Relations Manager of Carfax. "It really underscores the importance for anybody that is buying a used car to do their due diligence, do anything they can to avoid buying one of these water logged wrecks."

Carfax estimates there are more than 40,000 water damaged cars in the state, which is 30 percent higher than the figures in 2013.

Cars with significant water damage can compromise the performance and safety of the car. Unwanted water can also cause a car to rot from the inside which can lead to respiratory and other health complications.

Local brand name dealerships run their used vehicles through intensive tests before they put them on the lot.

"We're very meticulous, if we do get one that has been leased, we would not accept that, that would go straight to an auction," said Car Sales Manager, Jerry Little.

Experts said buyers should be cautious when purchasing cars at auctions to ensure the vehicle is fit for the road.

Having a mechanic inspect the vehicle or looking up the VIN number to research the car's history are two of the best ways to buy a used car with confidence.

