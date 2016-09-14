Frank Phillips College enhances curriculum

"We're training what the industry needs and not just something out of a text book that may or may not fit the bill," David Carr said / Source: KFDA

Frank Phillips College will now be able to provide work force training and enhance its curriculum, after receiving a $160,469 Job Training grant.

The grant will benefit 97 newly employed Borger workers through Solvay Specialty Polymers, Service Engineering Repair Company and EnGlobal U.S.

With the funds the FPC can provide customized training and offer over 20 courses for the employees.

Training will include plant operations, chemical processing and electrical skills.

Employees who go through the training courses will receive an average pay of $36 an hour.

College officials say the new partnership between the job industries and the school will increase the skill level for students.

"Are instructors will be teaching a variety of subjects that maybe they are not used to teaching every day," Dean David Carr said. "They can bring the skills they learn by doing this new instruction into the class room."

Carr says the Technical Education Department is always looking for innovative ways to offer higher skill levels to students and this new partnership will be a great way to provide that.

"One of the added benefits of this skills development grant is it creates a partnership between the school and local industries," Carr said." That partnership goes beyond the grant it keeps us in touch with each other to make sure we are teaching what their employees need."

Training through FPC has already started and classes will be offered until early next year.

Officials expect this new partnership to increase the number of students the college is training to work in the local industries.

"We're training what the industry needs and not just something out of a text book that may or may not fit the bill," Carr expressed.

With the skills development grant the college will also be able to buy new training equipment.

Carr says once the trainees are done using the equipment students can take advantage of it.

