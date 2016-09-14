UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been located and returned to family

UPDATE: Missing 14 year old Jonpaul Baker has been located and returned to his family.

Around 4:00 a.m. Amarillo Police were called to the area of 4200 Pinion on a report of a missing 14 year old boy with Autism.

Just after 8:00 a.m. Police located the Jonpaul in the area of North Whitaker and the Loop.

Amarillo Police need your help locating a 14 year old boy with Autism.

Jonpaul is a black male and is 5'10'' tall and weighs about 150 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. Jonpaul has been diagnosed with schizophrenia as being bi-polar.

Jonpaul was last seen wearing a grey and white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

APD is asking residents in the area of 4200 Pinion to check their backyards, especially if you own a swimming pool.

The officers will be doing a yard to yard search in the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806)-378-3038.

Source: Amarillo Police Department