Man arrested in connection to death of Gary Romeo Garcia

One person is behind bars for his possible role in the death of an Amarillo man found in a ditch last month.

Nicholas Tafoya, 36, was arrested August 31st in connection to 30-year-old Gary Garcia's death, according to arrest warrants.

According to a complaint filed by the 47th District Attorney's office, Tafoya and Garcia had a confrontation at a Toot 'n Totum on July 30th.

That argument moved to Tafoya's house, where reports say he drew a gun.

Garcia was reported missing four days later.

His body was found by a tree-trimming crew along Cherry Avenue near Highway 287 August 25th.

Autopsy reports state his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

Tafoya was arrested for aggravated robbery on August 31st related to the confrontation at Toot 'n Totum, almost a week after Garcia's body was found.

He was booked on charges of aggravated robbery, murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest and tampering with evidence by moving Garcia's body.

Bond is set at a total of $665,000.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Special Crimes at 378-9468.

