Atmos Energy employees help a local family

Over 100 Atmos energy call center employees have raised near to $7,500 to help fund a remodeling project for Habitat for Humanity.

Donating to local organizations has become an annual event but this year will be different, as the employees will be providing hands on volunteer work.

Atmos employees will be participating in Habitat for Humanity's build week, where they will be helping remodel a five bedroom home.

"Habitat for Humanity was selected because we have done a day build before and our employees completely enjoyed the day build," said Shauna Moore, Atmos Customer Operations Supervisor.

For the first day of work, volunteer were able to also meet the family they are helping.

"When we went out there, it was not only they family we were restoring the home for but also the other families aided by Habitat for Humanity," said Moore. "They are a little community, they help each other with everything. So, we got to meet several families and it was really inspirational to hear their stories."

In July of 2014, employees held fund raising events and company competitions to raise their $7,500 goal.

With this money the employees will be purchasing paint, wood structures and doors to bring the home together.

This volunteer week will continue Tuesday, Sept. 13 until Friday, Sept. 16, where the employees will paint the rest of the interior of the home and install doors.

"It's absolutely everybody from Atmos helping," Moore said. We do not exclude anybody. Our whole contact center is involved and a lot of times our field employees come and join us as well when we volunteer."

Last year, employees put their own money forward to grant two wishes for children with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

But next year, Atmos is hoping to send their donations out to more than just one organization.

