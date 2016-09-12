Local VA helping to prevent veteran suicide

September is Suicide Prevention Month and our local VA is working to make sure our local veterans have the support they need not just this month but throughout the year.

The Amarillo VA is reminding you that small actions to show support can have a big impact. #Bethere for the veterans and service members in your life by letting them know you care. The VA is working to help friends and family have the resources they need to help their loved ones in a time of crisis.

Statistics show 22 veterans commit suicide each day and small actions to show support can have a big impact on their life. We can all play a role in preventing suicide, but many people don't know what they can do to support the veteran or service member in their life who is going through a difficult time.



A simple act of kindness or sharing of a resource can help someone feel less alone and choose life.

VA officials are reminding you that taking only one minute of your day can help save someone from feeling alone. In that minute, you can learn the sign of a crisis to help recognize when your friend or loved one is in trouble, or you can email or send a text so they know you are thinking of them. The VA also says in just one hour, small actions of support like calling up an old friend or bringing over dinner are thoughtful ways to show you care.

Also spending time with your loved one once a week can have a big impact. Once a week you can offer to babysit, be a gym buddy or try a new activity like fishing or shopping. These simple actions for someone going through a difficult time can help them feel included and supported.

For more about what you can do to help your loved one visit www.veteranscrisisline.net/BeThereSupport.aspx.

If you are a veteran or service member in need, the number to remember is 7. It is a simple and effective way to help get the support you need. This month the VA has launched a faster way for veterans to receive the help they need when calling the hospital. Now when callers choose the number 7 after dialing the main hospital number they will immediately be taken to the National Crisis Hotline. If you are in need of this resource the main hospital number is 806-355-9703.

