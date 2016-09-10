CareNet Pregnancy Center Celebrates Grand Opening

Early Saturday morning over 200 people came to celebrate the grand opening of the CareNet Pregnancy Center. CareNet is a pro-life Christian center that tries to support women before they find themselves in a crisis pregnancy, during a pregnancy and then after they deliver. The new center will offer free services that cater to women that may feel that abortion is the only option.

Executive Dir. Of CareNet stated, “All of our services are free and confidential, we do pregnancy tests, parenting classes, child birth classes, and ultrasounds. We have a benevolence room with baby items up to size four, diapers, formula, furniture, basically anything the baby might need.”

The CareNet program wouldn’t have been possible without the many donors, supporters and workers it took to make this building what it is today.

“CareNet has been around long enough that people know what they are given to. And so when that opportunity for this building came up we obliviously didn't have the money to buy it so we went around to several other donors that supported us through the years and asked them what they can do to help,” said CareNet Board of Directors President Michael Haning.

Gibbs said due to their free services and counseling, this year 237 out of 240 mothers decided to keep their babies because they no longer felt alone or unprepared .

The new CareNet facility is located on 1501 S. Taylor St.