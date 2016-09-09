Amarillo family reaches out after motorcycle accident injures loved one

One family is reaching out to the public after a motorcycle accident sends their loved one to the hospital.

On July 17, a driver failed to yield at a stop sign causing Daniel Garcia, who was riding his motorcycle, to collide with the car.

"My husband flew about 20 feet, he is now suffering a head injury, a depressed skull and open brain injury, he's been in the hospital for 55 days now," said Belinda Garcia.

Garcia was in a coma for the first 14 days in the hospital and later was transferred to ICU. Just recently he was able to recognize his family and hold conversations.

Due to this permanent impact, the Garcia family and friends are now advocating for safer driving.

"What keeps me off the bike is Daniel and the aftermath," said Daniel's best friend, Henry Galvan. "I couldn't put my family through that. I've been riding for over 20 years and I've noticed it's getting worse on the roads. Stay off your phones be aware of what's around you."

Between July 17 and up to Aug. 4, the Garcia family has accumulated about $450,000 in medical bills alone. Now in an effort to provide support, Daniel's best friend and a local barber shop will be holding a benefit this weekend to help pay for bills.

"All the money that we raise this weekend is going 100 percent to Daniel," said Juan Villa from Straight Edge Barber Shop. "We have raised close to about 1,000 bucks. Daniel has been in ICU for about two months, so we're trying to do everything we can to try and help him out."

This benefit will be held at the Straight Edge Barber Shop at 2623 Paramount Blvd. on Sunday, Sept. 11 and is open to the public starting at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The barber shop will be offering haircuts in exchange for donations.

There will also be a raffle for a 50 inch television along with a silent auction and other prizes.

For more information about this event visit Daniel's benefit event facebook page.

