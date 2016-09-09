Potter County receives new fire & rescue station

"This area is growing by leaps and bounds so we needed the station for the protection of the citizens," Judge Nancy Tanner said / Source: KFDA

Fire officials hope a new facility will help draw volunteers to the station.

Station Number 3 is located at 4150 N. Soncy Rd. and is used by volunteer fire fighters.

Officials say volunteers are a crucial part of the county and hope this new station will highlight how much they are valued.

"We hope the nice facility will attract volunteers," Assistant Chief Pat Fitzpatrick said. "We want the county to realize our county volunteer firefighters are real firefighters, and the same dangers a paid firefighter faces are the same because fire burns us all the same."

Officials say this new station is a real fire station compared to the previous one. The former station was built in the 1970s and didn't have many accommodations.

Fire crews say the roof leaked often and the biggest challenge was the limited amount of space. The tight space caused issues with the fire equipment because of the lack of interior parking.

"We've designed this one with large pull through truck bays so the trucks don't have to back up in the stations at all this helps lower the risk of accidents," Fitzpatrick said.

The new building is fully equipped with all the necessities of a modern fire station.

Inside you can find a training classroom, kitchen, living room, gym and bedrooms to keep the fire crews in shape.

Officials say as Amarillo continues to expand the need for repairs and upgrades to Station Number 3 was urgent.

"The old fire station down the road from this one is literally a Quonset hut," Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said. "This area is growing by leaps and bounds so we needed the station for the protection of the citizens."

County officials plan on repairing or replacing all of the fire and rescue stations inside Potter County. Of course, this won't be done all at once.

For now fire crews from Station 3 are excited to adjust to the new building.

