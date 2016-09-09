Accident near Westgate Mall delays morning traffic

Amarillo emergency crews are on scene near Westgate Mall at this hour after an accident has traffic backed up on I-40.

The Amarillo Police Department tells us this accident does NOT involve an Amarillo motorcycle officer as reported by some news stations.

Traffic is however backing up near I-40 and Coulter so officers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

NewsChannel 10 crews are on scene and we will continue to update you with the facts as we confirm details with police.

