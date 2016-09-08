Life threatening contamination sparks soup recall

Island Soups Company, Inc. of Saint Albans, New York is recalling the following products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum , a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use these products.

GUNGO PEAS SOUP, NET WT. 16OZ

GUNGO PEAS SOUP NO MEAT, NET WT. 16OZ

RED PEAS SOUP, NET WT. 16OZ

RED PEAS SOUP NO MEAT, NET WT. 16OZ

MANNISH WATER, NET WT. 16OZ

FISH SOUP, NET WT. 16OZ

All products are coded BEST BEFORE dates July 2015 through June 2018

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double- vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Products were distributed through internet website purchases.

The products are packaged in 16 oz. glass jars with white lids and a white plastic with brown lettering safety seal.

To date there have been no confirmed reports of illness and injury related to these products.

FDA inspection of the establishment reveals that the firm does not have valid process schedules or process documentation to ensure that these soups products have been sufficiently processed to prevent the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

Consumers should segregate and destroy any of the identified products.

Consumers with questions can call 917-991-6647, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, EST

Courtesy: fda.gov