Amarillo approved for cultural district

Cultural district is expected to attract more tourist bringing in money to boost our local economy (Source: KFDA)

A cultural district has been approved for Amarillo by the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Now, Center City of Amarillo has plans to create this district in hopes of expanding the arts and performance community while attracting more tourists.

After an 18 month process of community planning and receiving letters of support, Amarillo has become one out of seven other cities who are now considered to have an official cultural district.

"It literally puts Amarillo on the map and it shows that we have the quality and quantity of the art to make Amarillo a cultural destination," said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. "So, we intend to use this to promote tourism to bring more people to Amarillo and more importantly to the cultural district."

There were 28 existing districts in Texas before the final decision and the closest district in our area was in Lubbock.

But now that the Commission on the Arts has issued the designation that will last 10 years before Amarillo needs to ask for a renewal.

"In Amarillo we have a lot of things going on downtown," Mila Gibson, Texas Commission on the Arts Commissioner. "Center City representatives mapped out an interestingly spaced and more spread out cultural district within Amarillo and I'm really proud."

The cultural district lines are planned to begin downtown at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex and stretch down to Southwest Sixth Avenue onto the Historic Route 66.

Other theaters and venues around Amarillo will also be apart of this district including Amarillo College's art and performance facilities.

