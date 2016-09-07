Cactus celebrates new police department

"Our main goal is to increase the quality of life for the citizens of Cactus," Gallegos said. "This is just one step that we took to meet those goals." / Source: KFDA

The new building has an interrogation room and an evidence room equipped with the latest technology / Source: KFDA

The recent upgrade has had a significant impact on the daily duty to protect the growing community / Source: KFDA

As the city continued to grow the need for a new police station was apparent / Source: KFDA

Over the last two years, the small town of Cactus has provided its residents with a new city hall, a fire station and now a new police department / Source: KFDA

Over the last two years, the small town of Cactus has provided its residents with a new city hall, a fire station and now a new police department.

The new building is about 4,000 square feet, a massive upgrade from the last department which was a little over 1,000 square feet.

Officers faced multiple challenges while working in the small space such as sharing phones, not having a personal cubical and not having a specific room to conduct interrogations.

"We didn't have much space to move around or process evidence," Chief Maribel Tiarzon said. "Whenever we had to do interviews as far as handling suspects, witnesses and victims we really didn't have enough space to separate them in our old building it was just very crowded."

The new building has an interrogation room and an evidence room equipped with the latest technology.

As the city continued to grow the need for a new police station was apparent.

"We've grown a lot in the last five years that we've had to hire more officers to feed that growth," City Manager Aldo Gallegos said. "Our growth is just another reason why we decided to add the new police department."

The recent upgrade has had a significant impact on the daily duty to protect the growing community.

"Our main goal is to increase the quality of life for the citizens of Cactus," Gallegos said. "This is just one step that we took to meet those goals."

Cactus is also in the process of adding 7,000 square feet to its recreation center. Officials expect the renovations to the center to be done by November.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.